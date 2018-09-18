Dirt Report: Mac Miller Snubbed at Emmys Memorial

Mac Miller got snubbed during the memorial segment at the Emmys, and the New York Times got Angela Bassett mixed up with Omarosa???

The Emmys came on last night, and part of any award show is honoring the people that passed away within the year in the industry. A lot of people were mad because Mac Miller didn't get honored last night for the Emmys, which is weird because they can add people in last minute. They honored Aretha Franklin, Burt Reynolds, Anthony Bourdain, and even Senator John McCain (who had nothing to do with the entertainment industry at all). A lot of Mac's fans were up in arms, saying Hollywood is trash and they can't believe they left out of Mac Miller like that. Mac did act, and he had his own reality show back in 2013 to 2014, and he was in one of the Scary Movies as well. So what happened???

How do you NOT put Mac Miller on the list of ppl we lost this year even if it is the Emmys. Smh #EmmyAwards2018 — Drew (@drewcroesch) September 18, 2018

At the Emmys, Alec Baldwin was seemingly very, very honest in saying that his neice Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber got married. He was on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards last night, and he told Access Hollywood that they got married. The couple have denied being married, but only got their marriage license and didn't seal the deal. They have 60 days now to get married.

Video of Alec Baldwin Says Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Did Get Married: &#039;I Don&#039;t Know What The Deal Is!&#039; |

The New York Times mixed up Angela Bassett and Omaosa at the Emmys. The Times featured a photo of Tiffany Haddish and Angela Bassett presenting an award last night, but said Angela Bassett was actually Omarosa. People were pretty upset about that, too, and we can't blame them.

oh my god the New York Times mixed up Angela Bassett with Omarosa pic.twitter.com/jLoePOqADy — julia reinstein -- (@juliareinstein) September 18, 2018

The Dirt Report is presented by the Branford Academy of Hair and Cosmetology