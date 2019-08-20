Dirt Report: Logic Is Expecting a Baby Boy

Logic's freestyle had a special surprise announcement at the end. Plus, who's this young girl Jamie Foxx been seeing now that he and Katie Holmes are allegedly done?

According to reports, Katie Holmes ended her six year relationship with Jamie Foxx. Is this because their relationship went public, after they kept it private for so long? Or it could be because Jamie Foxx has been seen with multiple women around Hollywood.

A spy overheard Katie say what Jamie does is his business, we haven't been together for months, and some of her friends are saying they've been separated since May. We saw them at the Met Gala earlier this year, and we were so excited because they were finally out and about together in public.

One of the females that's been out with Jamie Foxx is 21-year-old Sela Vave. She's a model and singer who calls Foxx her mentor. They've been seen holding hands and cuddling in public. He's 51... we never thought Jamie would be the type of person to date someone so much younger than him.

Logic has decided he's going to take things into his own hands before the press got the story, and announced that he is having a baby. He and his fiancee Brittney Noell are expecting a baby boy. At the end of his new freestyle video "No Pressure," he said "I'm having a little baby. Surprise! It's a little baby boy. F*** TMZ, they can't get the scoop on that S***."

Video of Logic - No Pressure Freestyle

We already knew that Logic and Noell had applied for a marriage license. Logic's divorce from Jessica Andrea was finalized late last year after the couple reportedly separated in February 2018. He said it was irreconcilable differences, but she said she was shocked when he told her he wanted a divorce. They first got married in October 2015... and now he's expecting a baby with his new girl.

According to Yung Miami from City Girl, JT is getting out of prison sooner than expected. Miami said they were gonna "keep smashing, keep cashing, diamonds keep flashing, money keep stacking, couple more days and we back acting up."

JT was arrested on n June 25th of 2018 and charged with aggravated identity theft. It's alleged that between September 2016 through April 2017 she spent more than $1,000 dollars using three different people's credit cards, and she was sentenced to 24 months in a Tallahassee prison.

Young Miami has been holding it down for the group in the meantime. She was at the BET Awards, and performing at all the shows on her own. The timing of Miami's pregnancy is pretty impeccable, because it seems like she's about to pop. With JT getting out, maybe she can take over the group for a while?

