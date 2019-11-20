Dirt Report: Jingle Jam Artist Lizzo Leads GRAMMY Nominations

Jingle Jam headliner, Lizzo, leads GRAMMY nominations with 8 of them including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year... and did Taylor Swift get snubbed? Her album Lover had tons of streams and sales, but didn't get Album of the Year or Record of the Year. Anyway, don't miss 8-TIME GRAMMY NOMINEE LIZZO at Jingle Jam '19! #GirlsRuleJingleJam

Jussie Smollett is denying that he staged a hate hoax last January.... and now he's counter-suing the City of Chicago for malicious prosecution. He believe ran an investigation with glaring deficiencies and perpetuated the hoax narrative and publicly shamed and condemned him.

Kanye West is planning to build an amphitheater on his Wyoming ranch property... but town officials are telling him to shut everything down. He broke ground without a permit.