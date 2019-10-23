Dirt Report: Lamar Odom Reveals He Dumped Taraji For Khloe K

Lamar Odom reveals that he once dated Taraji P. Henson. And Cardi B joins the Fast & Furious franchise! More in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!

Cardi B is joining the cast of Fast & Furious 9! Vin Diesel announced it on Instagram.

Lamar Odom may have a new woman in his life, but he's reminiscing about his exes in an epsiode of the TV One series Uncensored. He revealed that he dated Taraji P. Henson! He said he made an immature decision to leave her for Khloe Kardashian. He said he wishes he did things differently. She was a little older than him, but he learned a lot from her. He says it was the most significant relationship as a grown-up he had with a black woman. He carried her picture on the road with him when he played basketball. The show airs this Sunday night if you wanna watch!