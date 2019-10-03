Dirt Report: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Split Is For Real

Looks like the couple is committed to breaking up, but they will continue to co-parent Stormi. Meanwhile, why is Wendy Williams paying her ex-husband $250k? Find out...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up. The rumors were that Travis Scott was on tour with a mystery girl he took to all these stops, but those rumors are apparently not true. Their decision to break things off came weeks ago. They had been on a whole honeymoon phase, having fun, touring, traveling, and doing stuff together, but when they came home it didn't work out so well. Friends are saying that they fell out of love, they've been trying things for the past couple of months, but decided it wasn't gonna work out.

Kylie said it wasn't a bad breakup, it wasn't nasty, she and Travis are on great terms, and their main focus now is co-parenting Stormi. Kylie said the Internet makes everything a hundred times more dramatic. There were also rumors that Kylie went to Tyga's recording studio the other day, but she cleared it up and said there was no 2am date with Tyga, she just dropped her friends off at a studio he just happened to be at. That seems a little more suspicious, but why would she break up with Travis just to get back with broke Tyga? It seems like once a month or so, he's getting something repossessed or being kicked out of somewhere. And at one point, Kylie was buying basically everything for Tyga. That seems like a step backward. We thought the breakup might have been a publicity stunt, because Travis has a new single coming out Friday, but she's saying they're split for real, co-parenting, and just trying to work it out.

A while back, Travis was accused of supposedly cheating, so maybe Kylie never let that go and it ultimately lead to this? Or was it Travis' documentary that broke this relationship? The doc showed Travis putting in all this work, but he didn't get the GRAMMY, when he lost to Cardi B. Kylie was sitting next to him at the awards with a look that kinda seemed like she realized she was sitting next to a "number two."

Wendy Williams has to pay her ex-husband Kevin Hunter-- who cheated on her and had a baby-- $250,000 so that he can find a new home to live in. Why can't he go live with his baby mama?

They've been trying to decide what's going to happen financially in their divorce, and they decided that she's going to pay him $250k so he can secure new living arrangements. He has to vacate their home in Livingston, New Jersey, the big mansion they up for sale during the summer, which she already moved out of a long time ago. Wendy's been living in a swanky apartment in Manhattan, living it up for $15,000 per month. But the reason they're getting divorced is the fact that he brought a baby into the world with his mistress Sharina Hudson, who he was supposedly seeing for almost 10 years, behind Wendy's back, spending her money. According to an inside source, Wendy has been playing nice with Kevin, just to get him to sign the damn divorce papers and get out. She's clearly ready to move on with her life, and it seems like that $250k is what it's worth to her.