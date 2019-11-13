Dirt Report: Kodak Black Sentenced To Prison

Kodak Black will do nearly 4 years in prison. Plus, Robyn Crawford is revealing details about abuse between Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston. More in The Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!

Kodak Black was sentenced to 3 years and 8 months in prison, which is less than the 10 years he was facing. But it's still a long time. It's from his May 11th arrest at Rolling Loud... remember all that? They wouldn't let him in, he lied, all that? Someone was shot, they thought he had something to do with it, they found out he bought a gun... etc. And this was after that whole thing where he got busted crossing the Canadian border with weapons. And apparently he's been aggresive in jail, attacking inmates and officers... he needs to chill.

Eric B (from Eric B and Rakim) was released after two weeks in custody after a 17-YEAR-OLD warrant. It was a bench warrant for failing to appear in 2002. Eric B said he didn't even know about the warrant. The judge said he didn't think he was a flight risk or danger to the community, so he let him out. He's gotta be back in court later this month. BTW, he just got a role on the show Blue Bloods.

Last week we were talking about the sexual relationship Whitney Houston had with her best friend, Robyn Crawford. And Robyn is writing a memoir. And she's now talking about the abuse that went down between Whitney and Bobby. She refers to an altercation on their honeymoon... Whitney had a big scar on her cheek when they got home. she also said back in the day, Whitney was trying to mess with Eddie Murphy, but he wasn't interested. But that Eddie did call her before she married Bobby telling her it was a mistake.