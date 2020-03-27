Dirt Report: Kodak Black Has Moved To Another Prison
March 27, 2020
Categories:
Kodak Black has moved to another prison... plus he talks about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected his prison life. And French Montana is being sued by a woman for alleged sexual battery.
Hear more in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom!
