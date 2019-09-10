Dirt Report: Kevin Hart Wants Out of the Hospital

Kevin Hart has had it-- he wants out of the hospital. Plus looks like Kylie Jenner AND her sister got hit up by the same prowler.

They're saying Kevin Hart could be released as early as tonight after being hospitalized for nine days. After the horrific car accident, he had three spinal fractures that had to get fused during surgery. He's super lucky to not be paralyzed, but he will need to go through physical therapy for months and months. He's been taking like short walks in the hospital, and climbing up a couple steps, so he is walking. After the hospital, Kevin's gonna go straight to a rehab facility for about two weeks, and then possibly outpatient treatment after that.

Kylie Jenner had an intruder prowling around her property on Monday, and the guy was wasn't finished with her family, because he then went to Kim Kardashian's house. Kylie's security cam was set up in the backyard at one of her Hidden Hills homes, and it showed that around 5am the prowler went around her barbecue area. Police think he was possibly looking for a key into the house. When he couldn't find anything, he went over to Kim's house and tried to walk in the front door. They both live in a gated community in California, and this guy was somehow able to get inside.

Michael Jordan is donating one million dollars to hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas. He said "I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently." A bunch of stars are donating money, including Tyler Perry and Ludacris, which is a good thing. But, of course, Michael Jordan couldn't just fix up his own house in the area.