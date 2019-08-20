Dirt Report: Kanye West's Neighbors Call the Cops on Him

Kanye's neighbors called the cops on him over his dome-like building project. Plus, Chris Brown doesn't have to worry about one case against him.

Kanye West's neighbors called the cops on him, over the Star Wars-looking housing prototypes he's building. There's apparently been a crazy amount of construction work going on at the site, and neighbors are saying that construction crews are working for more than 12 hours a day, and Saturday and Sunday... they're only supposed to work from 8am to 5pm, and the city doesn't allow construction to happen on the weekend. A neighbor called the police on Sunday complaining of noise, and the sheriff's deputies showed up at 7:30pm and shut down construction.

Kanye's neighbors have been complaining for a while about these prototypes, which he constructed as models for his vision of an "egalitarian community." It turns out Kanye's crew didn't get permits originally, so he was cited for violating building codes, but those permits have since been attained.

Khloe Kardashian is not entertaining criticism about her relationship with her daughter True. She's been on a Bahamas getaway with her 16-month-old and she's been posing all kinds of cute snapshots of the two of them spending time together on the beach. In the comments, someone said "You do know that your baby isn't an accessory right?" and Khloe snapped back "Would you like a parent not to create memories and traditions with their child? Would you like someone else to watch my child and me do these things on my own?"

Since giving birth in April 2018, Khloe's been getting picked on for buying True a little baby Bentley car, because her nanny seems to be around a lot, and even about the length of her nails. Imagine if someone criticized Tristan Thompson for apparently never seeing the baby... so why put Khloe through all that?

Chris Brown does not have to worry about a criminal case against him in Florida anymore. The state's attorney's office said there wasn't enough evidence for him to be charged with anything.

Chris had been booked to appear at a club in Tampa, and according to club management they said that Chris and his friends were upset that a photographer was snapping pictures of them. They told the photographer to chill, but even when Chris got into the DJ booth, the photographer was right there with his camera. That's when he claims he got sucker punched by Chris.

Chris went back to Florida to do a show in West Palm Beach and he was handcuffed because there was a warrant out for his arrest. Police were waiting in the wings for him to get off stage, and they arrested him with a $2,000 bond. They gave him a court date, but now everything has been resolved. In this case anyway... Chris Brown is still facing an open rape allegation in France. He hasn't been charged at this time, but the investigation is still happening.

