Dirt Report: Kanye West Attacks the Democratic Party

Kanye accused the Democrats of brainwashing the black community into aborting its children(?), and Donald Trump Jr. was here for it. And what's the beef between Iggy Azalea and T.I?

A melee happened at Blueface's concert yesterday. A huge fan brawl went down in the middle of the show, and Blueface decided he wanted to jump down and try to break up the fight. He got into the fight, but his security grabbed him up so he didn't get hurt. Nobody got arrested, but they could not stop the fight-- it just kept going and going.

Kanye West said that Jesus has freed him from "the clutches of the Democratic Party," which he claims had brainwashed the black community into aborting children. ...Huh? He also said the culture has you so focused on f***ing somebody else's s***, and rapping about things that can get you locked up, and then saying you about prison reform. This is coming from "a free man talking" which is what Kanye called himself. He went on to say Democrats have us voting for Democrats for food stamps for years, and they focused on guns in the 80s, taking fathers out of the home, lowering black votes, and making black people abort their children. Kanye is very outspoken supporter of President Trump, so it seems more and more likely he's now a Republican.

Donald Trump Jr commended Kanye yesterday for "speaking the truth" on Jesus Is King. He wrote Kanye is "cracking the culture code" and called Kanye's new album "the epitome of fearless creativity and dangerous unapproved ideas." He added "Leftists always tried to silence those who are speaking truth. They're waging a war on our family and our culture. Kenya is a pioneer in our culture."

Iggy Azalea is upset that T.I. keeps talking about her, and she wants him to stop. But T.I. once again decide to speak out about Iggy and said he felt like when Iggy found out white people liked her and she didn't really need black people to like her anymore, she switched up. He said she started acting different, made moves he wasn't proud of, put his reputation in the line of fire, and was very arrogant about it.

Iggy responded, saying "When will this guy shut up? The only song you ever were a part of making was 100. Thank you for that, but you were not a part of the creative or executive process on the album, which is why I've always taken issue with you trying to approximate yourself with a success. Please move on and speak about artists that you are hopefully actually helping. and stop trying to bring me up for relevance. I don't bring your ass up. No one is asking about you. I'm trying to be nice because I genuinely have better and more interesting things happening. But seeing a man speaking out of his a** and blurting out one thing in public and another in private for years is really infuriating. Keep it pushing, sweetie, and worry about what your next storyline is for Family Hustle."