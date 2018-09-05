Dirt Report: Kanye Doing Right By Drake

Kanye's working hard to bury a beef with Drake, who's going old school for his new track with French Montana.

Looks like Kanye West is trying to bury his beef with Drake. He sent out a bunch of Tweets early this morning, saying he was "sending good energy" to Drake, his family, and his crew. Kanye also apologized for stepping on the release date of Drizzy's new album last June. He also said he never told Pusha T anything about Drake Having a son... he said he learned his lesson with Wiz Khalifa a few years back.

This all got started when kanye heard the French Montana "No Stylist" featuring Drake, which includes a line where Drake forbids his lady from wearing Yeezy 350 sneakers around him.

French and Drake have been teasing the release of the track, dressed in 90s clothing. Drake had the Slick Rick gold and everything!

Bow Wow flew into a destructive rage while shooting his TV show, after his girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie called to tell him about a dispute she had with the production crew. Sources are saying Bow Wow's girlfriend was venting about the disagreement she had with a crew member on the set of Growing Up Hip-Hop Atlanta, and Bow Wow went off, shattered about $300k worth of equipment, and attacked everyone who tried to stop him. Sources say he's been yanked from shooting until further notice, and the production company might take the amount of damages out of his salary.

The woman who took Geoffrey Owens' photo at Trader Joe's is full of regret. In an interview, she apologized any pain she caused him. Geoffrey got harassed after the pic of him working at Trader Joe's came out, job-shaming him... but it worked out okay. He even got an acting job offer from Tyler Perry out of the ordeal. But the woman, Karma Lawrence, said if she could talk to him, she would say she's extremely apologetic about what happened, and if she could take it back, she would.