Dirt Report: Kamala Harris Ends Her Presidential Campaign

Kamala Harris ends her run for the White House. Meanwhile Spotify drops the most-streamed artists of the decade and The Rock opens up on divorce and marriage.

Kamala Harris is no longer running for President of the United States. It looks like her campaign didn't have the financial resources to continue. She said this was one of the hardest decisions of her life, adding that she's not a billionaire, and could not fund her own campaign anymore. Sad news, but at least she still has a lot of time to run again in the future.

It has been the honor of my life to be your candidate. We will keep up the fight. pic.twitter.com/RpZhx3PENl — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Drake has been named Spotify's Most Streamed Artist of the Decade. He came in at 28 billion streams since 2010. He was followed by Ed Sheeran at number two, Post malone at number three, Ariana Grande at number four, and Eminem at number five.

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for: Here are the top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts of 2019 on Spotify. #SpotifyWrapped https://t.co/bMAnxEIGik — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) December 3, 2019

Spotify also released lists of the top female and male artists.

Most Streamed Female Artists:

5. Beyonce

4. Sia

3. Taylor Swift

2. Rihanna

1. Ariana Grande

Most Streamed Male Artists:

5. The Weeknd

4. Eminem

3. Post Malone

2. Ed Sheeran

1. Drake

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he was hesitant to remarry his girlfriend. Rock said his 2007 split from ex-wife Danny Garcia did a number on him, and while he wasn't fearful of getting married again, there was some hesitancy. But he said his girlfriend Lauren was incredibly patient, telling him they loved each other and there was no pressure beyond that. In August, Rock revealed he and Lauren got married in secret, after being together for over a decade since meeting on the set of The Game Plan in 2006. He said within 30 seconds of meeting her, he thought this girl is stunning. Rock and Lauren have had two children together since then. Here's the full interview.