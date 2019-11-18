Dirt Report: Kaepernick's Workout Didn't Go As Planned

Colin Kaepernick's team changed the location of the workout at the last minute... more in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!

So, the NFL was planning this workout with Kaep. Well, the workout went down on Saturday but it wasn't the one the NFL planned. Colin Kaepernick and his team planned this one. The workout tapes have been sent to all 32 NFL teams.

Colin Kaepernick Sends Workout Video to All 32 NFL Teams https://t.co/EHchONbKcR — TMZ (@TMZ) November 18, 2019

Leading up to the workout, fans were excited that he might get his chance to get back into the NFL. He was going to be at a stadium. But at the last minute, Kaep's team decided to move the workout to a high school football field an hour away from the stadium.

The NFL told him there was going to be no media; no cameras, etc... only the NFL's cameras.

There were other players that were going to be there, also trying out for the NFL... but everyone's focusing on Kaep. So he moves to this high school stadium... only 7 teams showed up (12 were originally going to be there).

Jay-Z is upset about the last minute changes... he reportedly told people that Kaep turned a legit workout into a publicity stunt.

We think Kaep and his team wanted to control the narrative. For example, if only the NFL cameras were rolling and he did a wrong toss or his arm looked all crazy, the NFL could've rolled with that to make him look bad. He likely wanted to be sold the right way.

Let's keep in mind that Kaep won a lawsuit against the NFL that owners were colluding to keep him out of the league.

So we'll see what happens...