Dirt Report: Justin Bieber's Wedding Causing Problems

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are having their wedding in South Carolina, at the Montage Palmetto Bluff, and they locked down the whole resort which is disrupting a lot of vacaion plans and making some people mad. The hotel did send out e-mails saying they were going to have this huge celebrity wedding, but they got to some people a little late. They're offering refunds, alternate bookings, and upgrades for guests being affected by the wedding. Doesn't anybody think it'd be cool to be in the resort the same time this wedding was happening?

Sad news for Snoop Dogg's family... his 10-day-old grandson passed away. His dad is Corde Broadus, put up a tribute to little baby Kai Love on Instagram.

Snoop's wife Shante did a whole singing tribute to the baby, as well.

Kanye West's new album Jesus Is King was supposed to drop today, but it's nowhere to be found. Kanye's website still says it's coming out today, and posts the track list and a release date of September 27th. This album was originally supposed to be out last September, in 2018, the same time Yandhi was supposed to be released. Kanye has had five or six albums that never came out after he promised them, so maybe Jesus Is King will be the latest of those. Or maybe Kanye will still drop it before the day is over?