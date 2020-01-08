Dirt Report: Justin Bieber Is Battling Lyme Disease

Justin Bieber is battling Lyme disease. Plus, Rob Kardashian files for primary custody of baby Dream. And it's over for Jussie Smollett on Empire. More in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!

In his new documentary, Justin Bieber reveals that he's been battling Lyme disease from a tick bite late last year. There was that photo that was released a while back with an IV in his arm and people were worried something was going on... this explains that. Symptoms include fever, headache fatigue, skin rashes... other celebs like Bella Hadid, Ben Stiller, and Avril Lavigne have had it.

"While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease..." --



Bieber reportedly contracted Lyme disease last year and is now recovering: https://t.co/rg0phD4qXL pic.twitter.com/yew3vr3pGP — Complex (@Complex) January 8, 2020

Jussie Smollett is never coming back to Empire. There were rumors that he was (following the whole hate crime hoax), but now they're saying nope. They feel it would overshadow the show. He basically ruined his own career. And he was so talented... will anyone ever take him seriously again?

Rob Kardashian has reportedly filed for primary custody of daughter, Dream. He has court documents saying that the baby's mother, Blac Chyna is out of control. She's partying all the time, using cocaine, and drinking too much. He's accusing her of being violent. He--and sister Khloe Kardashian--even notice that when she visits, baby Dream is aggessive with the other kids and never wants to go back home.