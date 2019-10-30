Dirt Report: John Witherspoon Dies At 77

October 30, 2019
Friday star John Witherspoon had died. Plus, R. Kelly's ex gets a W... more in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie. 

Actor/comedian John Witherspoon has passed away at age 77, due to cardiac arrest. He was best known for roles in Friday and Wayans Bros

R. Kelly's ex-wife is going to be able to skim child support payments from his music royalties. 

 

 

