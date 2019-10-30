Dirt Report: John Witherspoon Dies At 77

Friday star John Witherspoon had died. Plus, R. Kelly's ex gets a W... more in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie.

Actor/comedian John Witherspoon has passed away at age 77, due to cardiac arrest. He was best known for roles in Friday and Wayans Bros.

It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever.



- The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn — John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019

I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019

R. Kelly's ex-wife is going to be able to skim child support payments from his music royalties.