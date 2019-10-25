Dirt Report: Joel Osteen Invites Kanye To His Service

Joel Osteen invites Kanye to his service. Plus, Felicty Huffman is released from jail while Aunt Becky could be in more trouble! More in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!

Kanye West has finally dropped his gospel album Jesus is King. One of the lines in a song on the album says, "You're my Chick-fil-A cuz you're closed on Sundays."

Meanwhile, Joel Osteen invited Kanye to come to his service to experience the 45,000 people that come every Sunday. He hasn't asked him to perform yet, but Ye is of course up for it if asked.

Felicity Huffman has been released from prison after serving only 11 days of her 14 day sentence. She couldn't get through the weekend? But she was originally scheduled to finish her sentence on Sunday and they always let you out on the Friday before... she also paid a $30k fine, has to do 250 hours of community service, and has one year of supervised release.

And Lori Loughlin aka Aunt Becky... she's in big trouble. She didn't take a plea deal and now more charges are coming at her... she lost her gigs and faces some jail time.