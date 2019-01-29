Skip to main content
Listen
Music
news
sports
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
Menu
On Air
Hot Morning Crew
DJ Bigg Mann
Hot Afternoon Crew
Kid Fresh
Late Night Love with Linda Reynolds
The Hot Spot Powered By Pulse Cellular
Up Next
Big Regg
Schedule
Music
Listen Live
On Demand
Latest
Blogs
Podcasts
Photos
1Thing Sustainability
Events
Events
Charity Blog
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
About
Contact us
Advertise
JOIN THE CLUB
Search our Website
JOIN THE CLUB
Breaking News
Dirt Report With Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G: 'Empire' Actor Jussie Smollett Attacked In Chicago, R. Kelly Will Not Face Criminal Charges In NYC & Bill Cosby Get's An Unexpected Visit
Bill Cosby Phone Home!
January 29, 2019
Jenny Boom Boom
Categories:
Dirt Report
Check out the Dirt Report below!
DIRT REPORT 2PM 1-29-19.mp3
DIRT REPORT 4PM 11-29-18.mp3
Tags:
Jenny Boom Boom
DJ Meechie
J Rick
On Air Now
Kid Fresh
6:00 pm
to
10:00 pm
View Full Schedule
Daily Schedule
Hot Morning Crew
6:00 am
to
10:00 am
DJ Bigg Mann
10:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Jenny Boom Boom
2:00 pm
to
6:00 pm
Kid Fresh
6:00 pm
to
10:00 pm
Late Night Love with Linda Reynolds
10:00 pm
to
1:00 am
Connecticut's Number One for Hip-Hop and R&B
1:00 am
to
6:00 am
Upcoming Events
30
Jan
Linda Reynolds @ Planet Fitness in Waterbury
Planet Fitness
01
Feb
Friday Night High School Basketball Game of the Week: Plainville @ Middletown
Middletown High School
02
Feb
Jenny Boom Boom @ Big Y in Marlborough
Big Y World Class Market
02
Feb
Toni Braxton
Foxwoods Resort Casino
15
Feb
An Evening Of Love: Keith Sweat, Silk, Carl Thomas and Mya
Grand Theater - Foxwoods Resort Casino
View More Events
Recent Podcast Audio
DIRT REPORT 4PM 11-29-18
WZMXFM: On-Demand
DIRT REPORT 2PM 1-29-19
WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Models Subpoenaed Over Fyre Festival
WZMXFM: On-Demand
Ish You Missed: Teen Stole Airplane To See Famous Dex
WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: The Game Raps WHAT About Kim K?
WZMXFM: On-Demand
DJ Meechie meii interview final
Up Next
View More Episodes