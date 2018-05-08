Dirt Report With Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G

2 Chainz proposed to his long time girlfriend last night at the Met Gala in NYC. Over 5,000 photos being snapped of the lavish couple, 2 Chainz decides to make the moment even bigger by getting on one knee and proposing to his fiance. The proposal was said to be in the works for a very long time. Congrats TRU!

Cardi B was approached by a crazed fan wanting a autograph outside of the Met Gala. The fan kept asking, while Cardi walked by ignoring but when her boyfriend Offset walked by he yelled,

"Shut up, bro, before a __________ beat you out here."

The fan then began to shout "Please beat me up! Be a fool, man." So Cardi B's entourage decided to put hands on the fan and give him a severe beating. I'm sure a lawsuit is on the way.

