Dirt Report With Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G

Tyga owes $1 Million dollars in back taxes to the IRS. The 28 year old rapper owes back taxes for six years stemming back from 2011. Tyga has had financial issues for years, 2012 he was accused of failing to pay rent for his house in Malibu.

Kanye west is not taking his meds. According to sources who are saying his TMZ Live outburst was caused by him not taking his medication regularly. Kanye was featured on TMZ live yesterday when he decided to touch on politics and free thoughts. His thoughts were so free that he yelled a controversial statement "When you hear about slavery for 400 years... for 400 years? That sounds like a choice". Fans and spectators were in shock of his statements, even with his apology today where he cleans up his remarks as him meaning "Slavery as thoughts." He also admitted to getting liposuction and being addicted to opioids that he was prescribed. He was directed to take 7 per day but sources say he's only taking 1 or 2 a week.

Video of Kanye West Stirs Up TMZ Newsroom Over Trump, Slavery, Free Thought | TMZ

Khloe Kardashian believes the only way she can get over Tristan Thompson cheating on her is by him proposing to her and the two getting married.

According to sources she is convinced marriage will fix her relationship with her boyfriend Tristan. "Friends can't believe that she would consider giving him a second chance, let alone marry him."