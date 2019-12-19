Dirt Report: Is 6ix9ine's Father Clout-Chasing?

Is 6ix9ine's dad chasing clout? Plus, Christina Aguilera celebrates her birthday with a wardrobe malfunction. More in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!

Tekashi 6ix9ine's father, David Hernandez Sr. says that he should start his life over. He said you got money, you got millions, why you do the stuff you do? It's not worth it. He said when he gets out, I'll sit down with him and put him straight. He said he's okay with the fact that his son is in jail, he feels like he's safe in there, he thinks if he was out people would try to kill him. Annnnd why is he all of a sudden appearing in his life in the middle of his sentencing? He hasn't been around since Tekashi was 9-years-old. Is he chasing clout?

6ix9ine's father fears for his son's life https://t.co/W6Lh5QnCcZ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 19, 2019

BTW, as we talked about yesterday, 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months, 13 of which he's aalready served. Plus, he gets 5 years supervised release, community service, fines, and he'll be out in late 2020.

Christina Aguilera turned 39 yesterday. She shared pics and videos on her Instagram. She looked GOOD! And one of her girls popped out of her low-cut dress while she was dancing around as she walked in, LOL. (She had on pasties.) So she made fun of it and flashed the camera one more time.

A lot of guests were at Xtina's party, including Demi Lovato! And BTW, Demi was at church with Justin Bieber, along with Hailey Bieber and Scooter Braun.