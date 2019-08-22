Dirt Report: How Much Jail Time Is Kodak Black Looking At?

Kodak Black changed his plea regarding a federal firearms charge, so what happens next? And Tee Grizzley's manager was tragically murdered in Detroit. We've got the whole scary story.

It looks like Kodak Black is pleading guilty to federal firearms charges. He was in court today and had a change of plea hearing, where he told the judge that he's now pleading guilty (after initially pleading not guilty) for lying on federal gun applications. This all started when Kodak was linked to a shooting back in March. Kodak has been in federal detention since his arrest in May, and the judge denied his request to be released saying that he's a danger to the community. His sentence hearing is going to be November 13th, and he could be looking at up to like eight years in prison.

He's fighting other cases, too. Kodak was indicted back in 2016 for alleged sexual assault, as well as other shootings they are linking him to. So guess we shouldn't expect any new Kodak Black music anytime soon.

Jay-Z has been a heavy topic of conversation since announcing that he and Roc Nation have partnered with the NFL. A lot of people were not happy about that, thinking Jay was not being great to Colin Kaepernick and other folks that felt like they didn't get a fair shot with the NFL.

Dame Dash, HOV's ex-partner from Roc-A-Fella Records, is now speaking out, saying "Everyone knows that Jay ain't s***." He called Jay self-preserving, and said the people he does things to don't have Beyonce next to them, they don't have that power. Dame added that back in the day when he was interested in certain females, Jay-Z would try to steal them from him.

Video of Dame Dash: &quot;Everybody Knows Jay-Z Ain&#039;t Sh*t&quot;

Jobina "J.B." Brown, the manager and aunt of Tee Grizzley, was shot and killed in Detroit on Tuesday night. According to law enforcement sources, a shooter opened fire on Tee Grizzley's Cadillac Escalade while the vehicle was traveling around the city. The gunman allegedly approached on foot and shot Jobina, who was sitting in the back seat. It seems like whoever rolled up to the Escalade thought Tee Grizzley would be sitting in the back, but he was up front and got out of the vehicle as the shooter approached. Jobina was rushed to a local hospital but died from her wounds. She was 41 years old.

