Dirt Report: George Clooney Is Forbes' Highest Paid Actor

Who else topped the list of Forbes' highest paid actors for the year? What did Kandi Burruss' daughter get for her Sweet Sixteen? Get all the dirt and find out!

George Clooney is the world's highest paid actor. The 57-year-old made more money in the last year than any other actor on the planet, topping Forbes' list of highest paid actors earning $239 million between June 2017 and June 2018. The bulk of his fortune came from the one billion dollar sale of his Casamigos tequila brand.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who was the highest paid actor of 2016, came in at number two this year with $124 million, and the Avengers stars were next up--

Robert Downey Jr. at number three with $81 million ($15 million of which was reportedly just for his brief screen time in Spider-Man Homecoming), followed by Chris Hemsworth at number four with $64.5 million. Jackie Chan came in at number five with $45.5 million. Mark Wahlberg, who held the top spot last year, made $68 million.

Scarlett Johansson is the top earning actress for this year, taking home $40.5 million. You can really see like the pay grade difference between males and females right here.

Kandi Burruss gave her daughter Riley the gift that every 16-year-old girl wants... a car. Specifically, she gave her a $50,000 Porsche. Her Sweet Sixteen is tomorrow.

Ariana Grande isn't in any rush to get married. She just got engaged to Pete Davidson earlier this summer, and she said their wedding is currently in the planning stages but it's not imminent. Ariana said it's not too soon, it's probably going to be next year. They were only dating a few months when they got engaged. Their relationship was first revealed in May, and they got engaged several weeks later, so they've got some time to go through that whole farting/ pooping situation before they get married.

FULL INTERVIEW: @ArianaGrande one-on-one with @michaelstrahan! She confirms a #Sweetener tour, talks fiancé Pete Davidson and dishes on living her best life: https://t.co/zYJ7C1h65Z pic.twitter.com/ITN9o08iWZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 22, 2018

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might have another baby coming. They've said in the past they were interested in having another baby, and they might get the same surrogate. It turns out they have a couple embryos left, and it looks like they're going to make it happen. At the moment, the couple share three kids together, 5-year-old North, 2-year-old Saint, and 7-month-old Chicago.

My captain----‍✈️!!!! MY WHOLE HEART A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 21, 2018 at 8:18am PDT

While the Wests were all on a yacht together, Saint had on a captain hat, and when they were in Rhode Island, Jenny's son Max wanted a captain hat, too. He's been wearing it for days, and she's calling him Baby Hugh Hefner. Max's Halloween costume is taken care of!