Dirt Report: Game Gets Two Days To Comply In Sex Assault Lawsuit

The Game has two days to settle out a sexual assault lawsuit or he's going to jail. Plus, Kanye and his dad celebrate beating cancer by eating bugs, and more.

A judge is giving The Game 48 hours to comply in his sexual assault lawsuit, or he might be headed to jail. Game lost a sexual assault lawsuit two years ago to Priscilla Rainey, a contestant on the VH1 reality show She Got Game. He had to pay her $7 million, but he hasn't paid anything yet. The judge ordered

The Game to bring up documents, including a lot of his financial records, so they can get to the bottom of this. Game still hasn't produced the records to the court, so now they issued an arrest warrant for him, and the judge said if by Friday at noon, Central Time, Game doesn't produce the records, he's going to jail.

Kanye West and his dad celebrated his dad beating cancer by eating bugs!

overcome fear



My dad and I are going to eat this plate of bugs to celebrate him beating cancer. No more fear pic.twitter.com/b3ywEX13v2 — ye (@kanyewest) October 2, 2018

Ray West was diagnosed with prostate cancer in July, but he beat it. Kanye said "My dad and I are going to eat this plate of bugs to celebrate him beating cancer. No more fear."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin might be married under the eyes of the law, but they don't think they're married because it didn't happen under the eyes of God. They believe a church ceremony is necessary to make the marriage meaningful in the eyes of God. They did get married in New York City last month, at the same time they got their marriage license.

Billy Baldwin, Hailey Baldwin's uncle, said he might raffle off his plus one to the big church wedding ceremony. He wants to raise money for charity, and he thinks he can get millions of dollars for the invitation to the wedding, and he's going to donate the proceeds to charity.

Desiigner got into a heated exchange with a fan who was egging him on during his concert, and even took a swing at him, after being called a knock-off version of Future.

This happened before the whole Scandinavian Airlines thing the other day, where he was kicked off the flight because he got into it with one of the members of the crew.

