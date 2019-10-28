Dirt Report: Flava Flav Just Fathered 3-Month-Old

Looks like Flava Flav is the father of a brand new baby! And why did everybody boo Donald Trump at the World Series? Find out here!

Paternity tests just confirmed that Flava Flav is the father of a three month old baby. A paternity suit was filed in a Los Angeles court earlier this month. The mother's name is Kate Gammell, Flava Flav's former manager, who is now seeking out child support. Flava Flav was trying to say that it's not his baby, but the test proved otherwise. That means he has eight children total, in the age range of three months to early 30s.

Donald and Melania Trump stepped out in Washington, D.C. on Sunday to support the Nationals as they played against the Houston Astros at Game Five of the World Series. During the third inning, they decided to flash them on the screen, and almost the entire stadium booed Trump and chanted "Lock Him Up" which is what he used to say about Hillary Clinton. Earlier in the game, celebrity chef and 2019 Nobel Peace Prize nominee Jose Andre, a big critic of President Trump, threw out the first pitch of the game. Every president since William Taft in 1910 has thrown out the first pitch during their time in office, and apparently they asked the president, but he said no , because he didn't want to cause any distractions.

Boos heard throughout Nationals Park as President Trump and the First Lady are announced and shown on screen after the “wave your caps” moment between innings pic.twitter.com/RSZlbMA2W7 — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2019

President Trump was booed loudly by the fans at Nats Park when he was shown on the big screen.

Then came a loud chant: “Lock him up.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/LBbgSAHd6k — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) October 28, 2019

Machine Gun Kelly vowed to get help after an onstage meltdown over the weekend. He was performing at Chicago's Credit Union One Pavilion on Friday night, when he experienced technical difficulties with his guitar during "Hollywood Whore." He got super agitated and shoved one of his crew members.

Video of Machine Gun Kelly Apologizes for Shoving Stagehand During Concert | TMZ

Saturday morning, he tweeted "Tonight, my frustrations from my personal life came out on the stage. Sorry to my fans and my band. I'll get help after the tour is over." He added the tour is nowhere near over, and that he lost his boy due to his behavior.