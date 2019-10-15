Dirt Report: Felicity Huffman Reports In To Jail

The actress begins serving time for her role in the college admissions scandal. Plus, why DMX went back to rehab and more.

Felicity Huffman reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California this morning to begin serving a 14 day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal. She entered the low security all women's federal prison around 930am local time. Back in May, Felicity-- best known for Desperate Housewives-- pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rich Singer $50,000 to have a proctor change her 19-year-old daughter's S.A.T. answers after she took the test. And on September 13th, she was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison, plus a $30,000 fine. She has to do 250 hours of community service and she has a year of supervised release.

DMX decided to be proactive in his battle with addiction before it led to another relapse. That's why he is back in rehab. Sources close to DMX said that one of his kids is very sick, and in and out of the hospital all the time. The stress of that, coupled with the pressure of performing again, made DMX feel like he was going to be tempted to use. Sources are saying that a relapse would jeopardize DMX's freedom, and he wants to stay out of jail so he can support his family and friends. DMX is on probation and gets tested randomly for drugs and alcohol, so another failed test could result with him back behind bars. DMX has struggled with addiction for many years and has been jailed numerous times for drug related offenses. He was released from prison in January after serving time for tax evasion, signed a new record deal, and has movies and a whole bunch of things on the way.

Cardi B loves diamonds, and Offset gave her at 20 carat birthday gift, which is worth over seven figures. He reached out to Pristine Jewelers in New York City about nine months ago, anticipating her birthday, and said he wanted the perfect ring for his wife. He apparently had the idea in his mind-- he wanted a heart shaped diamond surrounded by smaller hearts. The center stone alone is 20 carats, and then it's complemented by a band of smaller diamonds that total 25 carats. That's husband of the year material, right there!