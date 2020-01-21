Dirt Report: Ex-NBA Player Delonte West Beaten in the Streets?

A disturbing video has surfaced of ex-NBA player Delonte West being beaten in the streets of DC. He was a great player, but when he left the NBA, there were rumors he was struggling with drug addiction. This isn't the first time troubling videos have come out, and we look at the tragic history, and talk about the NBA's response to this situation.

This year marks the first time in 50 years that the Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl as they take on the 49ers. Jenny's got some wild stats about the two teams, in advance of their big game on February 2nd.

The new Aaron Hernandez documentary is making life very hard for the family of Odin Lloyd. They said they were blindsided by the Netflix film, which looks back at Hernandez's life from his time as a boy in Bristol, CT, up to and including the murder of Odin Lloyd. We look at some of the things Odin's family is dealing with since the release of the doc, and why this story remains tragic all around, for everybody involved.