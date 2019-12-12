Dirt Report: Everyone Wants To Work With Lizzo

Everyone wants to work with Lizzo! But unfortunately, Colin Kaepernick isn't having the best luck getting another football gig... more in the Dirt Report!

After her dancing at the Lakers game, Jingle Jam 2019 headliner, Lizzo is getting some offers! The Houston Rockets cheerleaders hit her up and invited her to do a halftime show with them!

Tommy Hilfiger also reached out to Lizzo! He says she's a star and he wants to work with her. He says he doesn't care about anything in 2020 unless it's with her!!

Colin Kaepernick might not return to the field... ever! NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league has moved on from him. This comes after last month's workout when Kaep changed locations an hour before the one that was scheduled by the NFL.