Dirt Report: Eminem's Surprise Performance @ the Oscars

Eminem made a surprise performance at the Oscars to perform "Lose Yourself" and Em and Elton John had a reunion backstage. Hear about their meet up, and how their friendship came to be. Plus, what other landmark is Em hitting this year? Listen and find out.

Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar, ever. Hear what his acceptance speech included.

Plus, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wore each other's Christmas gifts to the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty. Jenny runs down what each of them wore to the party... hear all about it in the Dirt Report.

