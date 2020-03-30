Dirt Report: Drake Shares Pics Of His Son
March 30, 2020
Categories:
Drake shocked the world when he posted pics of his son, Adonis! Plus, Eminem gushes about his daughter. And we gotta talk about Lizzo and Blueface's social media exchange!
Hear more in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom!
