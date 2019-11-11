Dirt Report: Drake Gets Booed Off Stage

Drake gets booed off stage at Tyler, the Creator's show. Plus, Alicia Keys shares her thoughts on society's judgement of others. More in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom!

Drake was the surprise guest at Tyler, the Creator's show at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Dodger Stadium in L.A..... and he was reportedly booed off stage. Fans were supposedly expecting Frank Ocean as the special guest. They were chanting "We want Frank!" Drake only performed 9 songs even though he was headlining. But then fans were still mad because they thought Frank would come out after Drake, but Drake closed the show. But THEN other fans were calling out the fans who booed, blaming them for Drake's short set.

So then Tyler, the Creator, who oragnized the whole thing, was upset with the backlash and called them out on Twitter!

THIS NIGGA DID FEEL NO WAYS! SONG IS BEAUTIFUL. ALSO, MOSTLY EVERYONE WAS HAVING A GREAT TIME, THOSE SHITS IN THE FRONT AREA WERE THE ONES BEING MAD RUDE, WHICH, I CAN SEE WHY, BUT, NAH, FUCK THAT, YALL REPRESENTED ME AND FLOG TO MY GUEST AND MADE US LOOK SOOO ENTITLED AND TRASH — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

THAT SHIT WAS LIKE MOB MENTALITY AND CANCEL CULTURE IN REAL LIFE AND I THINK THAT SHIT IS FUCKING TRASH — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

Alicia Keys is tired of people being labeled. She took her son with her to the nail salon and he wanted rainbow-colored nails. Afterwards, he changed his mind saying, "People won't like it." She said, "Can you believe this? He's four and can understand that someone will judge him." She told him, "Who cares what anyone else says!" And goes on to say it got her thinking how completely judged we are and that we all have feminine and masculine energies and why can't we just explore them?!