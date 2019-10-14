Dirt Report: DMX Heads To Rehab

It looks like DMX is getting the help he needs, while Kanye West causes controversy at Howard University over the weekend.

DMX checked himself into rehab, and canceled a whole bunch of concerts. It seemed like something might have been up with DMX when he didn't show up to a show recently here in Connecticut, and then he didn't show up to the Def Jam anniversary party, either. He just got out of jail, and he had a life coach with him, so it seemed like he was on the up and up, but addiction can be very hard issue to deal with, so big ups to him for recognizing that and getting himself help. DMX just signed a big deal with Def Jam, and he's making movies, so he's on his way... it's a good thing he's trying to deal with this the right way.

Kanye West brought his Sunday Service pop up to Howard University on Saturday, and not everyone supported it. In the past Kanye has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump. Yeah, and he once called slavery a choice, and some people at Howard University were not okay with that.

Kanye showed up around 8am on Saturday, and he had a crowd there. But some students and people that worked at the university were speaking out against it, like Greg Carr, an associate professor at Howard's Department of Afro-American Studies. He asked his followers to send Kanye to the library after the performance, because he said he has some books for him to read. Keneshia Grant tweeted her opinion about the performance, saying "This Kanye church thing makes me uncomfortable." Writer Frederick Joseph also criticized the school's embrace of Kanye West, and said "Can't blame Kanye anymore, he's shown us who he is. Black people need to stop making space for his anti-blackness."

After Howard University, Kanye was still out in D.C. and went over to a George Washington University for a listening party where he played his gospel album. He declared that he is now a man of God, that he converted to Christianity, and now he's just here to spread the gospel.