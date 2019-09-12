Dirt Report: DJ Khaled Gonna Be a Father Again

Khaled and his wife are expecting another child! And Kevin hart makes it out of the hospital... so what comes next in his recovery?

DJ Khaled and his wife are expecting another baby. He announced the big news yesterday, calling his wife's pregnancy a blessing and saying that he's more musically inspired than ever. Their son Asahd, who's a superstar himself, is almost three years old now, and was recently the executive producer on Khalid's tenth studio album.

Kevin Hart was released from the hospital yesterday, after being there for ten days following his horrific car crash on Labor Day weekend. He suffered three spinal fractures and had to have a ton of surgeries. He moved into a live-in rehab facility for the time being, but his goal is for outpatient rehab as soon as possible.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are under attack for the way that they kiss. The couple said they've seen comments on social media from haters making fun of their make out sessions, comparing them to "fish sucking" when they're kissing. Based on recent photos and video, it does look a little weird the way that these two kiss, but whatever. Camila said that it hurt their feelings, so they decided to post a new video of them locking lips to show that they kissed like humans, not fish.