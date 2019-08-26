Dirt Report: Diddy Defends Jay-Z On NFL Backlash

August 26, 2019
Jenny Boom Boom

(Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

Categories: 
Dirt Report
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Diddy defends Jay-Z! Plus, Future has more baby mama drama! More in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom!

Puff is supporting Jay-Z after Hov's been getting backlash for his NFL deal... 

Hov is one of the greatest to ever do it, he has been there more than anybody from the hip hop culture, including me. He always has been so selfless and fights for other people. We as a people can not be divided and conquered at this time!! ⁣ ⁣ I’m so proud of @kaepernick7 and the attention he was able to bring and the efforts he continues to make. I’ll continue to support him in every way possible. ⁣ ⁣ I’m also proud of my brother JAY Z for showing how it should be done! It’s time to play chess not checkers, I believe he is going to do some incredible things. ⁣ ⁣ I was just watching everything last week but it hurt me to my heart because I know this man personally. He’s one of the most genuine and intelligent black leaders we’ve ever had. We cannot go against each other, there’s not enough of us. I applaud Jay Z and I applaud the NFL for bringing him in. ⁣ ⁣ This isn’t just about the NFL, it’s about how black and brown people are treated daily across this country. We have to come together and make the hard decisions, nobody is going to do it for us. ⁣ ⁣ I believe in taking action, taking steps towards the right direction and I support all my brothers that are out here taking ACTION. ⁣ ⁣ Together we are unstoppable. #BLACKEXCELLENCE!! Happy Monday!! Be Great! ✊----

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Future has more baby mama drama! A woman in Florida is saying he's the father of her baby. He was hit with a paternity case. This is allegedly Future's 7th child. 

 

 

Tags: 
Dirt Report

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirt Report: Diddy Defends Jay-Z On NFL Backlash WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Trump Says A$AP Rocky Is 'Ungrateful' WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Donald Trump Mad That A$AP Rocky Didn't Thank Him WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: How Much Jail Time Is Kodak Black Looking At? WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Jermaine Dupri Offered NFL Deal Before Jay-Z WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Cardi B Puts NYPD On Blast Over Canceled Event WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes