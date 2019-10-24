Dirt Report: Diddy Is Changing His Name... Again!

Diddy is changing his name... again! Plus, Nicki Minaj is planning two weddings! More in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!

Diddy is changing his name... again. This time to Sean Love Combs. He's changing it from Sean John. Is he having some kind of nervous breakdown because his ex, Cassie got married and is having a baby?

Diddy files to legally add Love to his name ❤️️

https://t.co/iHNAUfuFic — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) October 24, 2019

Nicki Minaj is planning two weddings. She shocked fans when she revealed she married Kenneth Petty on Monday (it was literally just them and the minister - no one else was there). They're in no rush to host an extravagant wedding right now but sources are saying the second ceremony will be big. So maybe the two weddings will one for family and one huge one with celebrities.

Nicole Marie Algarin (AKA Shya L'amour) is Offset's baby mom. She has filed legal documents requesting more child support for their daughter. She claims he has provided limited child support. She's trying to establish court-ordered payments. She also wants regular visitation.