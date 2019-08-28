Dirt Report: Did Judge Mathis Spit At Valet Attendant?

Cassie has some big news! Plus, did Judge Mathis spit at someone? More in today's Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!

Congratulations to Cassie! She hooked up with that personal trainer Diddy hired, she falls in love, gets preggers, then the proposal comes... they're getting married fast! They got the license!

So Taylor Swift has that mansion in Rhode Island in Watch Hill. Meechie stumbled upon it one time and said the guards don't mess around. Well, a man was arrested there for trying to enter the gate... police took him for evaluation. He claimed he talked on the phone with Taylor and that he was there to marry her.

Obsessed Taylor Swift Fan Detained at Her Home, Wanted to Marry Her https://t.co/4NvLQgvcNl — TMZ (@TMZ) August 28, 2019

Did Judge Mathis spit in a valet attendant's eye??!