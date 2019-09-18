Dirt Report: Day Two Of Tekashi 6ix9ine's Trial

Inside Day Two of Tekashi 6ix9ine's trial... we're finding out all kinds of stuff! More in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!

Yesterday on Twitter, someone asked Lizzo about self-love, saying they were really struggling with finding that and Lizzo responded explaining it took her awhile, too.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is singing high notes like Whitney Houston! It's Day Two of his trial and he went in on the whole thing with Nine Trey, saying it all started in March 2018 at a gig in Austin. He didn't check in with the people at Rap-A-Lot Records, which started a huge beef. They showed up at the gig, they told him he couldn't perform, he lost money, and that's when Shotti decided to get revenge. The robbery went down in NYC, Tekashi says he was in the car the whole time.

#BREAKING: 6ix9ine testifies about his crew attacking Trippie Redd, says Casanova was in rival gang https://t.co/StFClgUnwd — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 18, 2019

It's very emotional - you feel so much for him, he was facing 47 years in prison. I mean, he did it to himself... he affiliated himself with these people, but I don't think he was really built for it. He sat on the stand for two hours talking about the robbery and kidnapping, so he's pointing out those guys. Then he's talking about how he met up with them when the Gummo video was coming out and how he wanted "authentic" gang members in it. He said these guys gave him protection and an edge to his music. That's what people like. It was all about imaging. BTW, we're hearing that he flipped on these guys the day after he was arrested... not months later as we'd thought!

Listen to the complete Dirt Report up top!