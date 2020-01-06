Dirt Report: Da Baby Gets Released From Jail

Da Baby is out of jail! And the French Montana/ 50 Cent beef drags Power into its controversy.

Da Baby got released from jail on Saturday in Miami. And this was after he allegedly got into altercation with a concert promoter. This is separate from the charges Da Baby is still facing in Texas, but at least Miami is behind him now.

Harvey Weinstein was just hit with sex crime charges in L.A. There's a big press conference going on right now, just one day before jury selection is set to start in his highly anticipated rape and sex abuse trial in New York.

The online battle between French Montana and 50 Cent has claimed a new victim-- the people trying to avoid Power spoilers. French decided to release a clip of Power with some spoilers in it, before the show aired on Sunday. The clip answered some big questions which Powers viewers have been trying to figure out for a while now. French and 50's beef has been happening since 50 Cent made fun of French's car.