Dirt Report: Colin Kaepernick Ready To Rejoin the NFL Tomorrow

Colin Kaepernick is one step closer to playing for the NFL again! And Big Sean gets x-rated on his ex Jhene Aiko's new single.

Colin Kaepernick just touched down in Atlanta, and the workouts go down tomorrow. He's reportedly got his game face on and he's ready to go-- he's been working out for three years. Colin is decked out in a bunch of Nike gear, which makes sense because he's got a huge deal with them. A dozen teams are going to be going to

the practice tomorrow including the Cardinals, Falcons, Browns, Broncos, Lions, Dolphins, Patriots, Giants, Jets, Buccaneers, and the Redskins. Colin won his collusion lawsuit against the NFL, which makes it interesting that they're going to entertain him now to possibly come back. But he proved in court that the coaches were talking to each other about keeping him out, so the NFL made a reversal (which Jay-Z most likely helped with). Can he join this season, if he gets hired? That's one of the questions we don't know at this point. But if he makes a team, his new jersey is probably gonna be the hottest jersey of all time. Everybody's gonna go out and buy one.

Carmello Anthony is back in the NBA. He's been jobless since last winter, but he'll now be playing for the Portland Trailblazers. He's had a very impactful career, so it's good that he's found a new spot in the game.

Jhené Aiko dropped her new single "None of Your Concern," and she got her ex Big Sean on the record. Sean talked a bunch of XXX stuff on the verse, including "every time I lay down I think about you naked," and "if you found my replacement, how could you? I made you c** nine times in one day." The rest is definitely NSFW.