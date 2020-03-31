Dirt Report: Chris Cuomo Tests Positive For Coronavirus
March 31, 2020
News host Chris Cuomo (brother of NY governor Andrew Cuomo) tested positive for coronavirus. Plus, an update on the disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband and how the Tiger King fits in! Hear more in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom!
