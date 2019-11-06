Dirt Report: Chris Brown Is Running a Yard Sale

It's true-- Chris Brown is having a yard sale at his place in L.A! Plus, LeBron claps back at a Bulls fan in Chicago and more.

Believe it or not, Chris Brown is right now having a massive yard sale in front of his house. Yesterday Brown posted up his personal address in Tarzana, California, announcing he'd be selling off markdown designer items in his front yard.

DA CRIB.... ❤️ A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Nov 4, 2019 at 9:57pm PST

The police caught wind of this and paid Chris a visit in an attempt to try to shut it down, but they weren't successful in doing so. They claimed Chris would have to have a permit in order to hold the yard sale, but Brown called his lawyer, who called the LAPD and said they don't need a permit to have a yard sale in Los Angeles. The reason the cops didn't want the yard sale to go down is they were afraid that the crowds would be too big in Chris' neighborhood. And yes, there is a line... about 100 people are currently waiting to get in to the yard sale. Brown's people seem to have everything locked up, and they're only allowing in ten people at a time.

The line outside of Chris Brown’s house for his yard sale today -- pic.twitter.com/SWqElBHyRZ — REAL 92.3 LA (@Real923LA) November 6, 2019

LeBron James just wasn't in the mood on Tuesday night. He shut down a heckler with seven simple words-- "Your lady embarrassed to be with you." LeBron and the Lakers were in Chicago playing the Bulls at the United Center when someone in the stands began running their mouth about LeBron and Anthony Davis. At first, LeBron tried to ignore the guy, but then he shot back at the guy, grabbed his towel, and moved on. Ultimately, the Lakers let their play do the talking because they beat Chicago 118 to 112, with LeBron dropping thirty points, ten rebounds and eleven assists.

“Your lady embarrassed to be with you”- a particularly harsh Lebron James (Via @delrio_josh) pic.twitter.com/WkDFfS1JNM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 6, 2019

John Witherspoon was such a magnetic figure in Hollywood that a lot of celebrities showed up yesterday for his funeral service. He had an open casket celebration of life on Tuesday in L.A., in front of a huge gathering of friends, family, and celebrities. David Letterman commenced the celebration, and speakers included Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer, Angela Gibbs, and Bill Bellamy. Regina King was supposed to show up, but couldn't make it, so she sent a video.

John Witherspoon died suddenly last week at the age of 77, after he went into cardiac arrest at his home in Sherman Oaks, California.