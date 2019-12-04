Dirt Report: Chris Brown Makes a Monkey Deal With D.A.

Chris Brown settles with the D.A. over his daughter's pet monkey, while Offset insists he got hacked and did not DM his former side chick.

Chris Brown made a monkey deal with the D.A. He had bought his daughter a monkey, and then tried to clean it up by claiming he didn't own the monkey, it belonged to one of his relatives, and she was just playing with the monkey at the relative's house. He was charged with two counts of having restricted species without a permit, but now it looks like they struck a deal. For the next six months, Chris Brown cannot have a monkey, and he cannot purchase a monkey, and he cannot be next to monkeys. He also has to go into a diversion program for the case, and pay a $35,000 fine to the monkey retreat facility that the monkey is actually living in. They're working to see if he can visit the monkey.

Offset is presenting more evidence that he was hacked over the weekend and did not try to hit up Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade. In 2018, Cardi B walked into a bar where this woman Jade and her sister were working, and got into an altercation. Cardi was brought up on charges for it. Since then, we found out Jade is somebody that Cardi B is saying slept with Offset, knowing he had a woman and she was pregnant at the time. Over the weekend, Jade showed evidence that Offset DMed her and said he misses her.

Cardi insisted that her husband was hacked, and over several hours she posted multiple videos attempting to prove that he was not the person that sent the direct message. On one hand, good for her, but on the other, you're Cardi B, it seems like you're doing too much. In one clip, Cardi said "Babe, I know you've done some dumb s***. But come on-- he ain't crazy." She said they've been so good, just had a sweet weekend, and life has been good.

Then Offset jumped on her story to present more evidence that he was hacked. He showed an e-mail saying that he does not have access to his Instagram at this time. And he said "I've been having a good weekend, I wake up to this BS, I'm with my family. I ain't on no stupid s***." He definitely kept stressing the fact that he did not send the DM. He would have to be crazy if he did. It does seem telling that Cardi B actually had to emphasize how much of a good weekend they were having. A little strange.