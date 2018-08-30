Dirt Report: Checkout DJ Khaled's We The Best Home Decor Collection

Are you ready for DJ Khaled's home decor line? Plus, Wiz Khalifa defends his parenting, Aretha Franklin's memorial rolls on and more.

DJ Khaled has found another way to get a check... he's opening up his own home decor line. It's called We The Best Home, and the luxury furniture collection is exactly what you'd imagine-- leather chairs, gold couches, glass dining table for 12, life size gold lions, and a $2,500 throne. Khaled claims that he had his hands on everything going on with this line, and he said every castle has a king and queen, and the lion is an extension of him.

Aretha Franklin's casket is going on display at an entirely new location which has more of a personal connection. She was moved to her late father's former house of worship, the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit. People were again wrapped around the whole street, hundreds of people trying to check out Aretha today, and tonight is the big show with The Four Tops, Johnny Gill, Ron Isley, Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder, and more on top of that.

Wiz Khalifa had to defend his parenting skills today on Instagram, because his son Bash went back to school and Wiz wrote "1ST DAY OF KINDERGARTEN RODE THE BUS AND ERE THANG‼️"

People started going at Wiz saying you're too rich to allow your son to use the bus or public transportation. He addressed it and said "To y'all people asking why I would let my son ride the bus because I'm rich, being rich don't got nothing to do with the child experiences. He said he wanted to ride the bus with his friends, so let kids do what they want to do." Right on, Wiz!

Charlie Sheen is gonna be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because his ex Denise Richards is now a cast member. He and Denise share custody of their two daughters, and they're often cool then not cool, so that should provide plenty of drama. Charlie is still in negotiations with the show, but looks like he's gonna be on there.

