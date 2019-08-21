Dirt Report: Cardi B Puts NYPD On Blast Over Canceled Event

Cardi B is fuming after the NYPD shut down her friend's back to school event... or did they? And why is Tekashi 6ix9ine scared for his family's safety?

Cardi B is fuming at the NYPD for allegedly shutting down her friend's back to school event. She's calling out the New York Police, saying they used bully tactics to shut down this whole event. The NYPD found out about the event ahead of time and scared the principal into canceling it. Cardi thinks it's messed up, because her friend paid out of pocket and Cardi wanted to come though and put on a show for the kids. Cardi told the NYPD to "Suck a fart and suffocate on it" and a lot of other things we really can't say.

The principal reached out and said she wasn't aware that Cardi B was planning to attend, so she shut it down-- not the NYPD-- so they could figure out more security measures because Cardi was showing up. According to the principal, the actual event was not canceled... although now it might be after Cardi B's clap back to the cops.

I’m sorry Highbridge ---- A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on Aug 21, 2019 at 11:37am PDT

Liam Hemsworth is the one who is pulling the plug on his marriage to Miley Cyrus. He filed for divorce today in L.A. and cited irreconcilable differences. Sources connected to the couple said that Liam and Miley had a prenup, so they're going to each keep their own money. They have no kids, so there's nothing really to fight over. Miley and Liam announced their separation August 10th after less than a year of marriage, and Liam was apparently over it even though Miley was trying to make it work.

The day before telling the world that she split from Liam, Miley was spotted making out with her longtime friend Kaitlynn Carter in Italy.There were allegations of infidelity, although it looks like the couple may have split months before. Liam was in a store shopping for groceries in June without his wedding ring. The breakup apparently started out in a good way, but then it got nasty with claims of drug use and infidelity. She released a song last week called "Slide Away" where she talks about her version of the split.

Video of Miley Cyrus - Slide Away (Audio)

This was the first marriage for both of them, and they were together on and off for about a decade.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is currently incarcerated on federal racketeering charges, is expected to testify next month about the kidnapping and assault that he claims he fell victim to in 2018. Allegedly, the kidnappers threw him in a car, went to his apartment, and stole a bunch of jewelry.

Police arrested a guy named Anthony Ellison, who was formerly a part of Tekashi's management team, and believed to be affiliated with the Nine Trey Blood Gang (the same gang Tekashi was affiliated with). These two definitely know each other, but Ellison is saying that Tekashi made the whole kidnapping thing up... so now 6ix9ine has to get on the stand and testify against him, as part of his plea agreement.

Tekashi is scared, because he says he's not sure there's enough security for his family. He already paid thousands of dollars to protect his mom with a security force, but doesn't feel like his family is safe. He's gonna be hitting the stand next month, so we'll see what happens. Crazy scary stuff...