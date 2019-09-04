Dirt Report: Cardi B Is Beefing With 10-Year-Olds

Kevin Hart is on the mend... but will need rehab! Plus, Cardi B is beefing with a bunch of kids. More in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom!

Kevin Hart is on the mend after his accident, but he won't be out of the woods of long time... he will require extensive physical therapy. (It's still weird that his bodyguard brought him home and THEN took him to the hospital.) BTW, alcohol was NOT a factor in the crash. His friend Jared Black was driving. Police are looking into excessive speed as cause of the crash.

Kevin Hart Will Require Months of Rehab After Car Crash https://t.co/6K5KIzMx5i — TMZ (@TMZ) September 4, 2019

Cardi B is beefing with a bunch of ten-year-olds! She went on IG live and ranted about these kids because they posted a diss track about her on their social media! They says they targeted Cardi in the track to give her a taste of her own medicine and not bully other artists.