Dirt Report: Beyonce Bans Photos Of Her During Kobe Bryant Memorial, Kobe's Year Book For Sale & More!

Diva!

February 25, 2020
Jenny Boom Boom
Categories: 
Dirt Report
Jenny Boom Boom

Beyonce performed during Kobe Bryant's memorial in Los Angeles. Beyonce got the organizers of the livestream to ban photographers from taking pictures of Beyonce and Kobe Bryant's kids. 

Kobe Bryant's high school yearbook is up for auction on E-Bay. In the book it shows a handwritten description of Kobe speaking about how he will be a Los Angeles Laker one day and wear the number 24. 

Check out the Dirt Report below.

Tags: 
Jenny Boom Boom
DJ Meechie
Beyonce
Kobe Bryant

Recent Podcast Audio
Trending Topics: 2020 Olympics Might Be Canceled Over Coronavirus, Deontay Wilder Blames His Loss To His 40-Pound Costume & More! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Beyonce Bans Photos Of Her During Kobe Bryant Memorial, Kobe's Year Book For Sale & More! WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Latest Social Media Challenge Gone Wrong WZMXFM: On-Demand
Jadakiss X Hot Morning Crew HOT 93.7’s HOT SPOT
Dirt Report: Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty, Jussie Smollett Goes Back To Court & More! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty, Jussie Smollett Goes Back To Court & More! WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes