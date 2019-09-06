Dirt Report: ASAP Rocky's Former Lawyer Shot In Sweden

A$AP Rocky's first lawyer in the Swedish assault case was shot by an unknown attacker. And YG and Kehlani make their relationship official.

The lawyer who initially represented A$AP Rocky in the Swedish assault case was shot today. Henrik Olssen Lilja was leaving his apartment building this morning in downtown Stockholm when a gunman walked up to him and shot him in the head and chest. Police say the lawyer was inside the building at the time of the attack, which means the attacker knew he lived there and was waiting for him to open the door. The gunman jumped into a waiting SUV which then sped off.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority said a suspect has been arrested on instigation of attempted murder, but they can't give any more details. Authorities won't say for sure, but it doesn't seem like this shooting had any connection to Rocky's case.

R. Kelly's so-called girlfriends are gonna be visiting him frequently now that he's in prison general population. His attorney Steve Greenberg said that Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary plan to go see him as soon as the federal prison in Chicago says that he can have visits, which should be any day now. He gets a hug hello and a hug goodbye from each of the ladies during the visit, but no touching other than that. R. Kelly was moved to Gen Pop earlier this week after claiming he was being treated unfairly in solitary.

Chance the Rapper and his wife Kirsten are the proud parents of a brand new baby. They announced the birth of their daughter Marli today, five months after getting married in California.

Chance and Kirsten are already parents to a 4-year-old daughter named Kensli.

YG and Kehlani stepped out for the first time as a couple last night during New York Fashion Week, walking hand-in-hand. Kehlani later took to Instagram to admit "the cat's out the bag" and put up three photos of herself and YG kissing.

Prior to YG, Kehlani dated singer PartyNextDoor on and off from 2014 to 2016 and Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving from 2015 and 2016. YG recently had another child with Catelyn Sparks, who gave birth to their second baby in July. Meanwhile Kehlani just had her first child in March, with guitarist Javie Young-White. So they both have brand new babies and left their people and now they're together.