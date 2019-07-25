Dirt Report: ASAP Rocky Officially Charged With Assault

Three weeks later, ASAP Rocky has been officially charged with assault in Sweden. Plus, Janice Dickinson gets an epic amount of money in her settlement with Bill Cosby. Hear all about it...

ASAP Rocky was just charged with assault, and will remain in a Swedish jail. He was charged with two members of his entourage earlier today. The prosecutor said together, they gave some blows and kicks to the plaintiff, and injured his arms amongst other things during their brawl on June 30th. The Swedish defense lawyer said he's not surprised by the decision, though he's extremely disappointed. Rocky's charge could get him locked up to up to two years, but the defendant is saying the prosecutor is not going to recommend the full two year sentence.

ASAP has already been locked up for three weeks without being charged, which is crazy. He maintains his claim that he was defending himself from the alleged victim, Mustafa Jabari, who was actually convicted of a criminal assault in Sweden three years ago. He was convicted for striking a man on his forehead and beating the victim's face back in 2016, and he only got 30 hours of community service and an order to pay the victim $500 in cash. He was also convicted for two minor drug offenses, but didn't go to jail for those either.

The trial will start next week.

An insurance company has settled a defamation lawsuit filed by model Janice Dickinson against Bill Cosby, and supposedly she got what her lawyer Lisa Bloom is calling an epic amount of money. Janice, who's now 64 years old and was considered the very first supermodel, and her lawyer had a press conference today, where Janice said Cosby drugged and raped her back in 1982. She sued him after his former lawyer denied her allegations. Lisa Bloom said Cosby and his team misjudged her girl Janice, and she was going full throttle in this is situation. Janice recalled how Cosby, who is now serving up to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting another woman Andrea Constand in 2004, allegedly victimized her after giving her alcohol.

Video of Bill Cosby Settles Defamation Lawsuit, Janice Dickinson Declares Victory | TMZ

Cosby's spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said that the insurance company that settled Janice Dickinson's case, American International Group, did so without approval from Cosby. Cosby is now telling American International to stop settling with women, because he was sued by seven women in April alone, and the insurance company settled with them all.

