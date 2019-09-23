Dirt Report: Antonio Brown Returns To School

Antonio Brown is returning to CMU, plus one of his accusers takes things a step further... more in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Craig G!

Antonio Brown is going back to school after being released from the Patriots... he no longer has a job in the NFL after sexual allegations against him, so he's going back to school. He's taking four classes at Central Michigan University, where he'd attended before getting drafted. BTW, he met his rape accuser at the university.

Antonio Brown announced that he has re-enrolled at Central Michigan: https://t.co/WUip4kfWzb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 23, 2019

And we heard about the anonymous painter who he'd hired to paint a mural... she claimed he approached her with just a towel over his man parts. Now she's taking it one step further saying he had sex with another woman in front of her.

Another allegation of sexual misconduct has come up against Antonio Brown ... this time, the artist who was hired to paint a mural in his home says AB had sex with another woman in front of her while she worked pic.twitter.com/uH1jhOJJ8F — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) September 23, 2019

He got emotional over the weekend and tweeted... and then he brought up Robert Kraft's scandal.