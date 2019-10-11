Dirt Report: Amber Rose's New Baby's Name Is What???

This is either the dopest or most wack baby name we've heard in a minute. Plus, welcome back Lil Kim!

Jenny Boom's broadcasting live from the Xfinity Theatre for the Young Thug/ MGK show tonight, and there are some folks that have been waiting outside for over five hours to be first in the pit! They're such big Young Thug and MGK fans that they want to be first in the building tonight to get close to the stage. Respect!

Congratulations to Amber Rose, she gave birth to her second child. Her new son's name is Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. That's a rockstar name right there. Not sure how it's gonna work when the kid graduates and goes to college and has to call the admissions office and whatnot.

Lil Kim is back and just released her album 9, her first album since 2005's The Naked Truth. This album was supposed to come out in May, but was pushed back by her label eOne Music. The nine-track project features collabs with Rick Ross, City Girls, OT Genasis, Rich The Kid, and Musiq Soulchild.